Prosecution zeroes in on Hanbo Group chief

(Yonhap)

The location of Chung Tae-soo, the former head of the now-defunct Hanbo Group who has been on the run after being convicted of embezzlement, has reportedly been identified after his son was extradited to Korea on Saturday.The Supreme Prosecutors’ Office apparently confirmed that Chung, believed to be deceased, had been in Kyrgyzstan until recently, and pushed to have him extradited to Korea. It plans to release more detailed information about him to the public this week.Chung was sentenced to 15 years in prison for embezzling funds from Hanbo Group to bribe government officials and bankers and keep the group afloat in 1997, in what is seen as a contributor to the 1997 Asia Financial Crisis that swept through Korea.He was released on a presidential pardon in 2002. After that, he was indicted again for embezzling funds from a university where he had been president and was later handed a three-year term in prison in 2006. He asked the court to suspend the ban on him from leaving Korea for medical treatment, which was approved and allowed him to leave Korea in May 2007.If alive, Chung would be 96 years old. He is alleged to have stayed in Kazakhstan until the Justice Ministry submitted a formal request to the country to extradite him in 2009, whereupon he moved to bordering Kyrgyzstan.The prosecution’s push to have Hanbo Group’s former chief extradited to Korea comes as his son, Chung Han-keun, 54, was caught in Panama and was extradited to Korea 21 years after he fled in June 1998.The junior Chung, a head of Hanbo Group’s East Asia Gas subsidiary, escaped the country while under investigation for siphoning off funds worth 32.2 billion won ($27.8 million) from the gas firm and stashing it secretly in a Switzerland-based bank account.Upon arrival at Incheon Airport, Chung was immediately taken into custody at Seoul Detention Center. He reportedly told prosecutors that he had been at the bedside of his father as he died, on which the prosecution plans to question him further.The prosecution launched an operation to identify his whereabouts in August last year after one of his associates said in a media interview in 2017 that Chung appeared to be staying in the US. Upon the tipoff that he had been traveling from Ecuador to Panama on Tuesday, investigators captured Chung with the help of Panama’s immigration authorities. He was later arrested as he boarded a Korea-flagged plane bound for Incheon from Dubai.(laeticia.ock@heraldcorp.com)