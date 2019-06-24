[News Briefs] Police question Psy over suspicions regarding YG head

The Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency’s investigation unit said during a press briefing Monday that it had questioned the singer for about nine hours, from 5 p.m. on June 16 to 2 a.m. the next day.
|(Yonhap)
Psy was called in as a witness in the investigation into YG Entertainment, which is suspected of having procured prostitution for foreign investors.
In a statement posted May 29 on Instagram, Psy said he had been present at the meeting in question in July 2014, but denied involvement in procuring prostitution. He added that he and Yang had left early.
Police have yet to book Yang. On June 14, Yang stepped down from all positions he held at YG Entertainment. His younger brother, Yang Min-suk, who served as CEO, also resigned on the same day.
By Kim Arin (arin@heraldcorp.com)