Go to Mobile Version

NATIONAL

LATEST NEWS

[News Briefs] Police question Psy over suspicions regarding YG head

By Kim Arin
  • Published : Jun 24, 2019 - 16:01
  • Updated : Jun 24, 2019 - 16:01

Police have questioned Psy regarding suspicions that Yang Hyun-suk, founder and former chief producer of YG Entertainment, procured prostitution for businesspeople.

The Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency’s investigation unit said during a press briefing Monday that it had questioned the singer for about nine hours, from 5 p.m. on June 16 to 2 a.m. the next day. 


(Yonhap)

Psy was called in as a witness in the investigation into YG Entertainment, which is suspected of having procured prostitution for foreign investors.

In a statement posted May 29 on Instagram, Psy said he had been present at the meeting in question in July 2014, but denied involvement in procuring prostitution. He added that he and Yang had left early.

Police have yet to book Yang. On June 14, Yang stepped down from all positions he held at YG Entertainment. His younger brother, Yang Min-suk, who served as CEO, also resigned on the same day.

By Kim Arin (arin@heraldcorp.com)


The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation

Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.

Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager : Yang Sung-jin
Tel : 02.727.0114