Trump set for trip to S. Korea this weekend

US President Donald Trump will make a two-day trip to South Korea shortly after attending a Group of 20 summit in Japan, Cheong Wa Dae announced Monday.Trump is scheduled to arrive here Saturday and hold summit talks with President Moon Jae-in the following day, according to its spokesperson, Ko Min-jung."(They plan to) have in-depth discussions on methods for close coordination between the two nations for the establishment of permanent peace through the complete denuclearization of the Korean peninsula, while further solidifying the South Korea-US alliance," she said.Trump's upcoming visit follows Moon's invitation to him during their April summit at the White House, she said. (Yonhap)