Kia launches face-lifted K7 Premier with five engine options

The latest version is the first face-lifted version since the launch of the K7 model in 2016.
|Kia Motors’ K7 Premier (Kia Motors)
According to the automaker, the K7 Premier comes with five different engine options to satisfy diversified consumer needs: new G2.5 GDi, 3.0 gasoline, 2.4 hybrid, 2.2 diesel and 3.0 liquefied petroleum injected engines.
Kia Motors’ next-generation engine called Smart Stream has been applied to K7 Premier’s G2.5 GDi engine, which runs on an eight-speed automatic transmission and offers 198 maximum horsepower and 25.3 kilogram-meters of torque.
K7 Premier’s exterior design is marked for its improved grandeur, which is attributable to its connected-type lighting design, strong bumper and front grille style, the automaker said. The length of the car body increased to 4,955 millimeters, up 25 from the previous model.
The upgraded model features the Advanced Driver Assistance System and safety features such as the Blind-spot Monitor, Lane Following Assist and ventilation control system, a first in a full-sized sedan.
Kia also placed internet of things technology in its Car to Home function, which allows a driver to control IoT devices at home from inside the car. A driver can also turn on and control the vehicle at home through this function.
The price for the K7 Premier begins from 31 million won ($26,800) for the 2.5 gasoline model. The 2.4 hybrid model costs from 36.2 million won and 2.2 diesel prestige model is priced at 35.8 million won, while the 3.0 LPi standard model starts from 30.9 million won.
Kia Motors said 8,023 preorders had been received during a 10-day reservation period earlier this month.
By Kim Da-sol (ddd@heraldcorp.com)