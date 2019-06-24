‘Merck Young Supporters’ campaign launches in Korea

The five-month program offers 16 selected university students the opportunity to develop their interests in life science industry issues and promote Merck’s brand image in the process, Merck said.
|Glenn Young, managing director of Merck Korea (back, second from left), Merck Young Supporters and Shin Dong-min (right), country head of Korea and Taiwan for Research and Applied Solutions, Life Science at Merck (Merck Korea)
“Through the ‘Merck Young Supporters’ campaign, Merck is pioneering the movement to convert curiosity into scientific discoveries and innovation,” said Glenn Young, managing director of Merck Korea.
“We hope to share our knowledge and inspire the students’ interest in pursuing research towards improving life around us.”
As part of the program, the students will pitch ideas on how to promote the Merck brand in the life sciences industry.
Merck will provide the student ambassadors with the chance to develop their own marketing plans.
The campaign held a kickoff ceremony Friday in the presence of students from universities across the country.
