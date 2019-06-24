Naver most popular workplace among college students: survey

BUSINESS

(Yonhap)

South Korean college students find Naver the most desirable company to work in, a survey showed Monday.According to the survey of 929 college students, conducted by job search portal Incruit, Naver topped 121 companies with 7.4 percent of respondents choosing it, followed by CJ ENM with 7.2 percent and Samsung Electronics with 6.2 percent.Naver had also ranked first on the list in 2015 and 2016.Meanwhile, SK hynix was included among the top 10 firms for the first time, with 4.4 percent of respondents, taking fourth place. The company’s salary and its transparent and fair employee reward system have made it popular among job seekers, the survey showed.Korean Air returned to the top 10, ranking fifth with 4.3 percent of respondents, despite its reputation being tarnished in recent years by the “nut rage” incident and controversy surrounding the owner family of Hanjin Group.Individual areas of interest, the employee reward system and the growth potential of a company were among key factors that college students took into consideration, said Incruit.By Cho Hyee-su (chohyeesu@heraldcorp.com)