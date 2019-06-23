Sunfull holds campaign in support of Prince William’s anti-cyberbullying program

LIFE&STYLE

From fourth from left: Chairman of Sunfull Foundation Min Byoung-chul, Chair of Kwangwoon Foundation Cho Sun-young and President of Sunfull National Teachers Committee Lee Sang-jong pose with students of Kwangwoon Middle School in Seoul on Thursday. (Sunfull Foundation)

Sunfull Foundation held an anti-cyberbullying campaign for youth in Seoul last week, in recognition of Prince William and the Royal Foundation’s efforts to counter cyber violence.Sunfull Foundation on Thursday hosted an anti-cyberbullying campaign at Kwangwoon Middle School in Seoul, calling on students to stay away from violence and hate speech on the internet. The event was held as part of the Sunfull Foundation’s support for the Stop, Speak, Support campaign launched last year by the Royal Foundation.Since 2016, the Royal Foundation, led by the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and Prince Harry, has been tackling and preventing cyberbullying. In November, Prince William addressed the world on the issue during a tech forum, calling out for social media companies to take action in making better environment on the internet for children.Sunfull Foundation set up a special section on its website where Korean youths can learn about the Stop, Speak, Support campaign and post comments in support for the program. Currently, more than 1,700 comments have been posted, along with anti-cyberbullying video relay campaigns.Min Byoung-chul, professor of Hanyang University and chairman of the Sunfull Foundation, said, “Malicious comments and hate speech spreading via the internet is a global problem. I firmly believe that Prince William’s Stop, Speak, Support campaign can help make the world a safe place for young people.”The Sunfull Foundation has been conducting its own anti-cyberbullying and anti-hate speech campaign, the Sunfull Internet Peace Movement, since 2007. More than 7,000 schools and organizations in Korea are participating in the Sunfull Movement.In May, the Sunfull Foundation joined hands with Google Korea in a project to work together to help improve online culture by providing education program to 100 schools nationwide.