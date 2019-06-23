NK leader receives personal letter from Trump: KCNA

NATIONAL

Received a personal letter with "excellent" and "interesting."Content from US President Donald Trump, Pyongyang's state media said Sunday."After reading the letter, the Supreme Leader of the Party, the state and the armed forces said with satisfaction that the letter is of excellent content," the Korean Central News Agency said, referring to its leader. "Appreciating the political judging faculty and extraordinary courage of President Trump, Kim Jong-un said that he would seriously contemplate the interesting content," it added.The KCNA did not disclose when and how the letter was delivered to Kim. The letter appears to be in answer to a letter Kim sent to Trump recently in time for the anniversary of their first-ever summit in Singapore last June. Trump described Kim's letter as "beautiful" and "very warm," He also emphasized that the relationship between them remains strong and that "something will happen that's going to be very positive."The exchange of correspondence between the leaders renewed hopes for a resumption of denuclearization talks which have stalled since the breakdown of their second summit in February.The summit collapsed as Pyongyang wanted sanctions relief as a corresponding measure in exchange for dismantling its Yongbyon nuclear complex, while Washington insisted that sanctions should remain in place until the North completely gives up its nuclear weapons program.Kim's summit with Chinese President Xi Jinping last week have further raised the hopes that he could come out for talks again after a long-time lull. In their summit in Pyongyang on Thursday, Kim said he will exercise "patience" in efforts to resolve the Korean Peninsula issue, while Xi said he will help address the North's security concerns.Publishing an article on the recent North Korea visit by Xi, Choson Sinbo, a pro-North Korean newspaper based in Japan, said the Beijing-Pyongyang summit was meant to press Trump to make "a resolute decision" for the third North Korea-US summit."China is supporting (the option) of addressing North Korea's reasonable interests through its talks with the United States," the newspaper said in an article on Sunday.The newspaper also said North Korea's interests dovetail with China's and that Xi's visit to Pyongyang illustrates "their common front is formed against Washington," adding that Trump may find it difficult to take a unilateral, unfavorable stance in its discussions with China over Korean Peninsula issues during the upcoming G-20 Osaka summit slated for June 28-29. (Yonhap)