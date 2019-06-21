Cheong Wa Dae hopes for early resumption of talks after N. Korea-China summit

NATIONAL

(Yonhap)

South Korea's presidential office expressed hope Friday that this week's summit talks between North Korea and China will lead to the early resumption of denuclearization talks that have been stalled for several months."The government assesses that President Xi Jinping's visit to North Korea and his summit with State Affairs Commission Chairman Kim Jong-un have become another chance for contributing to peace and stability on the Korean Peninsula and in Northeast Asia," Cheong Wa Dae spokesperson Ko Min-jung said in a statement.It came as Xi wrapped up his two-day state visit to North Korea.Ko said South Korea expects negotiations for the complete denuclearization of the peninsula to restart soon in the wake of the Beijing-Pyongyang summit and the upcoming Seoul-Washington summit. (Yonhap)