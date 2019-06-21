Cheong Wa Dae hopes for early resumption of talks after N. Korea-China summit

"The government assesses that President Xi Jinping's visit to North Korea and his summit with State Affairs Commission Chairman Kim Jong-un have become another chance for contributing to peace and stability on the Korean Peninsula and in Northeast Asia," Cheong Wa Dae spokesperson Ko Min-jung said in a statement.
|(Yonhap)
It came as Xi wrapped up his two-day state visit to North Korea.
Ko said South Korea expects negotiations for the complete denuclearization of the peninsula to restart soon in the wake of the Beijing-Pyongyang summit and the upcoming Seoul-Washington summit. (Yonhap)