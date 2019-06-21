Sono Felice offers discounts for foreigners

The resort is located near Vivaldi Park in Gangwon Province, a two-hour drive from central Seoul.
Under the promotion, a night at the silver suite costs 187,000 won ($160.70), the gold suite 212,000 won and the royal suite 234,000 won.
|Sono Felice at night (Daemyung Hotel & Resort)
The deal also includes discount coupons for breakfast and other perks, including 40 percent off admission to the Ocean World water park, 30 percent off admission to the K1 Speed indoor kart racing track and discounts for other facilities such as Ant World, Luge World, the Vivaldi Park golf club and the equestrian club.
Sono Felice has 504 rooms, situated next to Sono Felice Country Club.
The 1.3-million-square meter golf club allows golfers to enjoy rounds at night. They can choose between two courses.
The promotion continues through Sept. 30. Reservations must be made by June 30 via an exclusive line for foreigners: 1670-7888.
By Im Eun-byel (silverstar@heraldcorp.com)