Moon to meet Chinese, Russian leaders at G-20

NATIONAL

President Moon Jae-in speaks at an anti-corruption commission meeting in Seoul on Thursday. Yonhap

President Moon Jae-in will hold summit meetings with leaders of Canada, China, Indonesia and Russia on the sidelines of the G-20 Summit next week, Cheong Wa Dae said Friday.According to Cheong Wa Dae spokesperson Ko Min-jung, the four summit meetings have been confirmed and the presidential office will announce further meetings if they are arranged.Moon is set to visit Japan on a three-day schedule from Thursday, a day ahead of the G-20 Summit.“President Moon will stress the need for international cooperation and policy coordination to resolve trade conflict and stabilize the international financial system (at the G-20 Summit),” Ko said.Regarding a possible summit with Japan, Ko said Seoul is open to such a meeting but nothing has been arranged.(cheesuk@heraldcorp.com)