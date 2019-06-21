Go to Mobile Version

NATIONAL

LATEST NEWS

Moon to meet Chinese, Russian leaders at G-20

By Choi He-suk
  • Published : Jun 21, 2019 - 15:59
  • Updated : Jun 21, 2019 - 15:59

President Moon Jae-in will hold summit meetings with leaders of Canada, China, Indonesia and Russia on the sidelines of the G-20 Summit next week, Cheong Wa Dae said Friday.

According to Cheong Wa Dae spokesperson Ko Min-jung, the four summit meetings have been confirmed and the presidential office will announce further meetings if they are arranged. 

President Moon Jae-in speaks at an anti-corruption commission meeting in Seoul on Thursday. Yonhap

Moon is set to visit Japan on a three-day schedule from Thursday, a day ahead of the G-20 Summit.

“President Moon will stress the need for international cooperation and policy coordination to resolve trade conflict and stabilize the international financial system (at the G-20 Summit),” Ko said.

Regarding a possible summit with Japan, Ko said Seoul is open to such a meeting but nothing has been arranged.

(cheesuk@heraldcorp.com)


The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation

Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.

Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager : Yang Sung-jin
Tel : 02.727.0114