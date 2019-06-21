Moon to meet Chinese, Russian leaders at G-20

According to Cheong Wa Dae spokesperson Ko Min-jung, the four summit meetings have been confirmed and the presidential office will announce further meetings if they are arranged.
|President Moon Jae-in speaks at an anti-corruption commission meeting in Seoul on Thursday. Yonhap
Moon is set to visit Japan on a three-day schedule from Thursday, a day ahead of the G-20 Summit.
“President Moon will stress the need for international cooperation and policy coordination to resolve trade conflict and stabilize the international financial system (at the G-20 Summit),” Ko said.
Regarding a possible summit with Japan, Ko said Seoul is open to such a meeting but nothing has been arranged.
