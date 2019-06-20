[Photo News] Chinese tourists share N. Korea travel photos ahead of Xi visit

Several images and videos of Chinese tourists taken in North Korea were revealed through social media Thursday, coinciding with Xi’s arrival.
|Tourists from China pose for photos before the Three Charters monument in the North Korean capital Pyongyang (AFP-Yonhap)
|Ordinary Chinese pay travel companies around $360 for a standard three-day trip to North Korea (AFP-Yonhap)
|The Chinese People's Volunteer Army Memorial Friendship Tower in Pyongyang is a regular stop for new waves of Chinese tourists (AFP-Yonhap)
|At the industry`s peak, 2,000 tourists a day were arriving in North Korea (AFP-Yonhap)
|Kim Il Sung square in Pyongyang is one of the highlights of tours of the North Korean capital (AFP-Yonhap)
|Tourism is not among sectors targeted by UN sanctions on North Korea (AFP-Yonhap)
By Choi Ji-won (jwc@heraldcorp.com)