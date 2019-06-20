[Around the Hotels] Packages and promotions

LIFE&STYLE

Grand Hyatt Seoul has introduced its new vegan burger at its poolside barbecue station.The Beyond Burger vegan patty that is nearly indistinguishable from meat comes with vegan cheddar cheese, vegan mayo and a variety of fresh vegetables. It is made from 100 percent plant-based ingredients.Listed on the Grab & Go menu offered at the poolside barbecue station, the burger can be ordered alongside other salads, sandwiches and low-calorie options. There are also hot dogs, burgers and desserts such as tiramisu and bingsu.The Grab & Go menu will be available until the end of September. For more information, call Grand Hyatt Seoul at (02) 799-8495.Mayfield Hotel presents the Perfect Staycation package for summer.The children-friendly package deal allows kids to build and code robots with guidance from a professional instructor and also participate in a camp conducted in English, learning music, art and playing games.In early and late summer, the package costs 240,000 won. In peak summer, it costs 330,000 won including a voucher worth 50,000 won that can be used at the hotel restaurants, also granting free access to the swimming pool and fitness club.For more information or reservation, call Mayfield Hotel at (02) 2660-9000.Park Hyatt Seoul offers the Summer at the Park package for guests looking for an easy staycation.The package includes breakfast at the hotel’s Italian dining restaurant Cornerstone, drinks and snacks at the Timber House, a 25 percent discount for room service and all the restaurants within the hotel property and a 20 percent discount for spa service.The deal costs from 345,000 won and will be available in July and August.If reserved through the official Hyatt website or mobile application, welcome snacks will be provided in the room.For more information, call Park Hyatt Seoul at (02) 2016-1100.Welcoming summer, Millennium Seoul Hilton has opened up its outdoor swimming pool for kids.The outdoor pool features a slide and a special Kids Pool Zone area. In order to prevent overcrowding, entrance will be allowed in three time segments.The hotel has launched a Kids’ Pool Activity package, which includes one-time entrance to the outdoor pool for two adults and up to two primary school children. Deluxe accommodation is offered and an extra bed can be ordered at 30,000 won.The package starts from 320,000 won and includes a buffet breakfast for two adults and two children. It is available until Sept. 7.For reservations or inquiries, call Millennium Seoul Hilton at (02) 317-3000.Novotel Ambassador Seoul Dongdaemun Hotel & Residence’s all-day dining restaurant Food Exchange presents the Seafood Market promotion.The buffet station offers seafood and vegetable cooked in seiro-mushi style, referring to the Japanese method of steam cooking in bamboo tray steamers. Also, fresh seafood will be prepared with varieties of sashimi and sushi.Apart from seafood, there will also be pasta, grilled barbecue and Korean food. Australian tenderloin, paired with mushroom ragu, will be served for each person.The exchange is available until June 30 at weekday dinners, weekends and public holidays for 85,000 won per person.For more information, call Food Exchange at (02) 3425-8100.