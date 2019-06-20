BTS' 2016 music video 'Save ME' tops 400 mln YouTube views

ENTERTAINMENT

(BigHit Entertainment)

The music video of K-pop boy band BTS' 2016 song "Save ME" has topped the milestone of 400 million YouTube views.The "Save ME" music video, off the septet's 2016 compilation album "Young Forever," surpassed the YouTube record Thursday morning, according to the group's agency, Big Hit Entertainment.It is BTS' eighth music video that has surpassed the 400 million mark, including "DNA," which topped 700 million, and "Fire," "Fake Love" and MIC Drop," which all surpassed the 500 million mark.BTS' latest song "Boy With Luv" is also running toward the 400 million milestone after its music video became the fastest YouTube video ever to garner 100 million views, surpassing the milestone in less than 38 hours. (Yonhap)