Go to Mobile Version

ENTERTAINMENT

LATEST NEWS

BTS' 2016 music video 'Save ME' tops 400 mln YouTube views

By Yonhap
  • Published : Jun 20, 2019 - 14:52
  • Updated : Jun 20, 2019 - 14:52

The music video of K-pop boy band BTS' 2016 song "Save ME" has topped the milestone of 400 million YouTube views.

The "Save ME" music video, off the septet's 2016 compilation album "Young Forever," surpassed the YouTube record Thursday morning, according to the group's agency, Big Hit Entertainment. 


(BigHit Entertainment)

It is BTS' eighth music video that has surpassed the 400 million mark, including "DNA," which topped 700 million, and "Fire," "Fake Love" and MIC Drop," which all surpassed the 500 million mark. 

BTS' latest song "Boy With Luv" is also running toward the 400 million milestone after its music video became the fastest YouTube video ever to garner 100 million views, surpassing the milestone in less than 38 hours. (Yonhap)


The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation

Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.

Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager : Yang Sung-jin
Tel : 02.727.0114