Go to Mobile Version

NATIONAL

LATEST NEWS

Saudi Arabia's crown price to visit S. Korea next week

By Lee Sun-young
  • Published : Jun 19, 2019 - 20:22
  • Updated : Jun 19, 2019 - 20:22

Crown prince of Saudi Arabia Mohammad bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud will visit Seoul next week for a meeting with South Korean President Moon Jae-in, the presidential office Cheong Wa Dae said Wednesday.

It will be the first South Korean visit by a Saudi Arabian crown prince since 1998, when then-crown prince Abdullah bin Abdulaziz Al Saud made a visit.
 
During the two-day visit, Moon and Prince Mohammad, who also serves as deputy prime minister and minister of defense, will hold a meeting on June 26, according to Cheong Wa Dae.

In the talks, the two leaders will discuss ways to expand the countries' bilateral cooperation to new industrial sectors, including information and communications technology, green cars, health and defense.

Saudi Arabia is South Korea's biggest trading partner in the Middle East and the No. 1 crude oil exporter to Asia's fourth-largest economy. (Yonhap)



The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation

Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.

Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager : Yang Sung-jin
Tel : 02.727.0114