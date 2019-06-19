[Graphic News] Seoul, Busan among top 10 most expensive cities in Asia for expats

WORLD

Seoul and Busan, respectively, have become the fourth and ninth most expensive cities for expats in Asia, according to a recent report.Worldwide, the South Korean capital was the eighth most expensive city for expats, according to the report from London-based ECA International.Ashgabat in Turkmenistan took the crown as the most expensive city, having climbed to the top from No. 29 just last year. Hong Kong ranked fourth in the world and second in Asia.The annual study looked at living costs in 482 locations worldwide. ECA International measures costs in terms of purchasing power, comparing baskets of similar consumer goods and services.