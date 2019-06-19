Riot Games Korea returns two more overseas Korean artifacts

BUSINESS

Riot Games Korea and the Overseas Korean Cultural Heritage Foundation unveiled 19th century royal relics retrieved from overseas Wednesday at the National Palace Museum of Korea.



The treasures returned to Korea this time are a square-shaped 19th century white porcelain jar with the inscription of the palace Idonggung and a stamp with an auspicious beast for a handle to represent the palace Junghwagung. The National Palace Museum of Korea will look after and study the artifacts.





(OKCHF)

(OKCHF)

(OKCHF)