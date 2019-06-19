Go to Mobile Version

BUSINESS

LATEST NEWS

Kepco selected as preferred bidder for 200 MW Guam power plant

By Shin Ji-hye
  • Published : Jun 19, 2019 - 15:39
  • Updated : Jun 19, 2019 - 15:39

State-run Korea Electric Power Corp. said Wednesday it has been selected as a preferred bidder for a Guam power plant by the Guam Power Authority.

If the deal is sealed, Kepco will build and operate a 200-megawatt Guam power plant in Dededo, northern Guam. Hyundai Engineering will also join the project to build the power plant. 



The project will be carried out in the form of build-operate-transfer project financing. Kepco will be able to sell power produced in the region over the next 25 years.

The construction will start in May 2020, and commercial operation is expected to begin in October 2022, Kepco said.

In 2017, the company had secured an order for a solar power plant in Mangilao, eastern Guam. With the latest deal, Kepco will be responsible for 55 percent of Guam’s power facilities.

By Shin Ji-hye (shinjh@heraldcorp.com)


LEADERS CLUB

The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation

Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.

Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager : Yang Sung-jin
Tel : 02.727.0114