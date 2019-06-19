Go to Mobile Version

Pianist Mikhail Pletnev to perform in Seoul

By Im Eun-byel
  • Published : Jun 19, 2019 - 17:18
  • Updated : Jun 19, 2019 - 17:18

Pianist Mikhail Pletnev is to hold a recital in Seoul next week.

For the June 27 recital at the Seoul Arts Center, the Russian pianist will perform Beethoven’s Rondo in C Major, Piano Sonata No. 23 “Appassionata” and a series of compositions written by Hungarian composer Franz Liszt. 
 
Pianist Mikhail Pletnev (Kawai Germany)

Pletnev, 62, is a multi-faceted musician, who is a pianist, conductor, composer and also a cultural figure.

The winner of the 1978 Tchaikovsky International Piano Competition, Pletnev attended the Moscow Conservatory as a teenager. He founded the Russian National Orchestra in 1990, the first independent orchestra in the country.

The world-renowned pianist has released 31 recordings under classical music label Deutsche Grammophon. He earned a 2005 Grammy Award for an arrangement of Prokofiev’s “Cinderella” along with pianist Martha Argerich.

By Im Eun-byel (silverstar@heraldcorp.com)


