Pro football enjoys significant jump in attendance

This file photo from March 17, 2019, shows fans attending a K League 1 match between home team Daegu FC and Ulsan Hyundai FC at DGB Daegu Bank Park in Daegu, 300 kilometers southeast of Seoul. (Yonhap)

South Korean football is at a fever pitch.The K League 1, the country‘s top pro football circuit, has enjoyed a 53.1 percent increase in average attendance compared to a year ago, data showed Tuesday.The K League said that through the first 16 matches this season, the 12 clubs have averaged 8,408 fans per game, compared to 5,492 fans per match after the same number of matches a year ago.Daegu FC have been the driving force. They have drawn 10,397 fans per match at DGB Daegu Bank Park, up from 4,017 fans in 2018.Last weekend, the K League 1 teams had 11,555 fans on hand on average. On Matchday 16 last year, they played before an average of4,020 fans.FC Seoul and Suwon Samsung Bluewings, longtime rivals whose showdowns have been dubbed the "Super Match," attracted 32,057 fans last Sunday at Seoul World Cup Stadium. It was the largest crowd at the venue in 2019.Last weekend's action came in the midst of South Korea's unexpected run to the final at the FIFA U-20 World Cup in Poland.Of the 21 players on the national U-20 team, 15 ply their trade either in the K League 1 or the second-tier K League 2. Their return to their respective clubs this weekend is expected to help keep the momentum going at the gates. (Yonhap)