NK media reports on 'Parasite' popularity, highlights downside of capitalism

NATIONAL

A North Korean propaganda media outlet carried a report on South Korea's Cannes-winning film, "Parasite," on Tuesday, saying the movie shows that the South's society is seriously ill with the cancerous problem of the rich-poor gap.



The article in DPRK Today, one of the North's propaganda websites, marks the first time that a North Korean state media outlet has mentioned the winner of the Palme d'Or at this year's Cannes Film Festival. It is rare for a North Korean media outlet to report on a South Korean movie.







(CJ E&M)

"This film gaining popularity in South Korea is clearly letting people know that capitalism is a rotten and sick society with a malignant tumor of the growing gap between the haves and the have-nots that has no hope or future," it said.It said the South is a society where wealth and poverty are passed on from one generation to the next."In contrast, our republic, which has the people as the true owner of the country and society, is enjoying an equal life, and has become the envy and admiration for all the people in the world," it added.Directed by Bong Joon-ho, the family satire surpassed 8 million in total admissions Saturday, less than three weeks since its release in South Korea, and is poised to join other films in the 10 million club. (Yonhap)