Nissan’s 6th-generation Altima to hit Korea in July

According to the carmaker, the most distinctive aspect of the fully transformed Altima is its design.
|Nissan’s all-new Altima (Nissan Korea)
With a sportier, more dynamic exterior design, Nissan said it had equipped the latest Altima with its award-winning Nissan Vmotion 2.0 design. In 2017, the Nissan Vmotion 2.0 was recognized as the best concept car at the EyesOn Design Awards.
Nissan’s signature V-motion grille got larger and lower for a strong but elegant image, the automaker said. The car’s 25-millimeter-wider body completes the Altima’s sharper look, it added.
The all-new Altima’s engine has also undergone a transformation. Nissan has applied a 2.0 liter VC-turbo engine to its 2.0 Turbo version, which enables drivers to experience automatic multi-link angles depending on the pedal input or driving situation. This engine technology makes peak horsepower of 252 and maximum torque of 38.7 kilogram-meters.
The latest model has also incorporated safety and driver assistance features and an improved infotainment system, such as a 360-degree car camera as well as park assist and collision avoidance systems.
Three trim options are available -- 2.5 Smart, 2.5 Tech and 2.0 Turbo -- and the price ranges from 20 million to 40 million won ($16,870 to $33,740), the automaker said.
By Kim Da-sol (ddd@heraldcorp.com)