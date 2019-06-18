Go to Mobile Version

Nissan’s 6th-generation Altima to hit Korea in July

By Kim Da-sol
  • Published : Jun 18, 2019 - 16:23
  • Updated : Jun 18, 2019 - 16:23

Amid rebounding sedan sales in the South Korean market, Nissan Korea said it will launch a sixth-generation model of its bestselling midsized sedan, the Altima, here in July. 

According to the carmaker, the most distinctive aspect of the fully transformed Altima is its design. 

Nissan’s all-new Altima (Nissan Korea)

With a sportier, more dynamic exterior design, Nissan said it had equipped the latest Altima with its award-winning Nissan Vmotion 2.0 design. In 2017, the Nissan Vmotion 2.0 was recognized as the best concept car at the EyesOn Design Awards. 

Nissan’s signature V-motion grille got larger and lower for a strong but elegant image, the automaker said. The car’s 25-millimeter-wider body completes the Altima’s sharper look, it added. 

The all-new Altima’s engine has also undergone a transformation. Nissan has applied a 2.0 liter VC-turbo engine to its 2.0 Turbo version, which enables drivers to experience automatic multi-link angles depending on the pedal input or driving situation. This engine technology makes peak horsepower of 252 and maximum torque of 38.7 kilogram-meters.

The latest model has also incorporated safety and driver assistance features and an improved infotainment system, such as a 360-degree car camera as well as park assist and collision avoidance systems.

Three trim options are available -- 2.5 Smart, 2.5 Tech and 2.0 Turbo -- and the price ranges from 20 million to 40 million won ($16,870 to $33,740), the automaker said.

By Kim Da-sol (ddd@heraldcorp.com)


