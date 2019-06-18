KEA shares energy efficiency know-how with South Asian nations

BUSINESS

Participants at the third WB-KEA energy efficiency knowledge-sharing program pose for a photo in Royal Hotel Seoul on Monday. (KEA)

State-run Korea Energy Agency has opened a knowledge-sharing program with the World Bank, inviting officials from South Asia to Seoul, the government agency said Tuesday.The KEA began the third WB-KEA energy efficiency knowledge-sharing program hosted by the World Bank, inviting officials from Sri Lanka and Bangladesh. The five-day training program aims to share Korea’s energy policies and experience.With the topic of energy efficiency system for buildings, Korea is sharing green buildings, building energy management systems, green remodeling and case stories of energy service companies. The participants are also set to have direct experience of Korea’s energy efficiency technologies and trends by visiting a smart city promotion center of Korea Land & Housing Corp., Hyundai Motor’s plant in Ulsan City, LG Science Park and the KEA.“This will be a good opportunity for the KEA to contribute to the international community as well as for Korean companies to export their energy efficiency technologies and know-how to other nations,” said Oh Dae-kyun, a KEA executive.By Shin Ji-hye (shinjh@heraldcorp.com)