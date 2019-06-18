Porsche Korea opens world’s 8th studio in Gangnam

BUSINESS

(Porsche Korea)

(Porsche Korea)

(Porsche Korea)

Porsche Korea, local unit of the German luxury carmaker, opened a new studio in Gangnam, southern Seoul, on Tuesday, in a bid to appeal better to younger customers.The new retail format introduced by the carmaker is the eight of its kind in the world and has been opened to provide a wide-ranging brand experience, from cars to custom-made accessories.“Porsche Korea will position ‘Porsche Studio Cheongdam’ as a cultural space where existing customers as well as potential clients can discover the brand’s appeal and apply various aspects to their own lifestyle,” said Porsche Korea Managing Director Michael Kirsch.“In particular, we expect that customers will be able to share their passion for the brand in a special conceptualized space where they can experience the brand’s past, present and future.”The boutique-like studio features products exclusively manufactured by artisans in Germany and offers customers various digital elements including augmented reality to experience Porche vehicles.SSCL, official dealer of Porsche Korea, is handling the studio’s operations, the company said.By Cho Chung-un (christory@heraldcorp.com)