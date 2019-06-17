S. Korea, China discussed Xi‘s N. Korea trip plan: Cheong Wa Dae

NATIONAL

Cheong Wa Dae (Yonhap)

The South Korean government has closely consulted with China on a plan by President Xi Jinping to visit North Korea this week, Cheong Wa Dae said Monday.The presidential office was responding to multiple news reports that Xi will make a two-day trip to North Korea from Thursday. Such state media reports by Beijing and Pyongyang represent a formal announcement.South Korea has kept a close eye on the issue since it learned of a related move last week, Cheong Wa Dae spokesperson Ko Min-jung said in a statement.In the belief that Xi’s North Korea visit would contribute to a peaceful resolution to the Korean Peninsula issue, she added, Seoul has closely consulted with China “for its early realization.”His visit this time is expected to help the early resumption of negotiations for the complete denuclearization of Korea and lasting peace on the peninsula, Ko said. (Yonhap)