WORLD

The world is projected to have more than 2.1 billion residents aged 60 and above by 2050, more than double the number of 2017, according to the United Nations.The elderly population in Asia numbered 549 million in 2017 and will grow to around 1.27 billion in 2050.The number of elderly is expected to grow fastest in Africa, by more than threefold to 226 million, the data shows.