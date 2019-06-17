Sono Village offers special discount for foreigners

On Wednesday the resort chain announced a promotion for foreign guests staying at Sono Village, a Vivaldi Park property in Gangwon Province, a two-hour drive from central Seoul.
|Sono Village and the Sono Felice Country Club (Daemyung Hotel & Resort)
Under the promotion, a silver suite at Sono Village costs 215,000 won ($181), a deluxe gold suite 241,000 won, a grand gold suite 263,000 won and a royal deluxe suite 282,000 won.
The deal also includes discount coupons for breakfast and other benefits, including 40 percent off admission to the Ocean World water theme park, 30 percent off admission to the K1 Speed indoor kart racing track and more discounts for Ant World, Luge World, the Vivaldi Park golf club and the equestrian club.
Sono Village, next to the Sono Felice Country Club, was designed under the concept of “your own honorable lifestyle.” It features four room types -- the silver, gold, royal and president’s suites -- each with two main bedrooms and bathrooms, plus a separate living room, so multiple families can stay in a single unit.
“Daemyung Hotel & Resort will work on targeting global guests with more foreigner-exclusive deals,” an official from Daemyung Hotel & Resort said in a press release.
The special discount continues until Sept. 30. Reservations must be made by June 30 through an exclusive line for foreigners: 1670-7888.
By Im Eun-byel (silverstar@heraldcorp.com)