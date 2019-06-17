Scalper fined for selling wristband for reentry into BTS concert to foreign fan

BUSAN -- A man in his 70s has been detained and fined for unlawfully reselling his ticket for K-pop sensation BTS' first-ever fan event and concert in Busan over the weekend, police said Monday.
The 71-year-old man, whose identity was withheld, was accused of selling his reentry wristband to a Japanese tourist in violation of a law prohibiting ticket scalping, according to the Busan Metropolitan Police Agency.
|(Yonhap)
The man entered the Busan Asiad Auxiliary Stadium, the venue of the BTS concert, in the southern port city on Sunday with his ticket bought for 99,000 won ($84).
He then received a wristband for reentry after his ID check before selling it to a Japanese woman outside the stadium for 150,000 won, police said.
But the Japanese national failed to enter the stadium, unable to produce a paper ticket and ID that matched the wristband, police noted.
The offender was later detained in a manhunt and fined.
Apart from the ticket scalping, the concert organizer was flooded with complaints from a number of ticket holders who were denied entry due to a strict ID check policy. (Yonhap)