[Photo News] Family of late IIAC CEO donates scholarship

Participants pose in a ceremony to deliver a scholarship worth 100 million won ($84,300) in the name of the late CEO of Incheon International Airport Corporation, Lee Chae-wook, Friday at the auditorium of the Haneul Academy.
The donation was made upon the wish of Lee, who passed away in March this year at 73. Haneul Academy, a private high school located in Incheon, opened in 2011 based on 50 billion won in subsidies from IIAC during the time Lee was heading the airport corporation, as part of the firm’s efforts to provide better living environments for the families of airport employees.
Attending the ceremony were wife of the late Lee, Kim Yeon-ju (second from left), IIAC CEO Koo Bon-hwan (second from right), Incheon Haneul Education Foundation director Ji Yong-taek (center) and Incheon Academy Principal Kim Il-hyung (far right).