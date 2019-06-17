Go to Mobile Version

McDonald’s Korea to recruit 120 admin managers nationwide

By Kim Da-sol
  • Published : Jun 17, 2019 - 11:23
  • Updated : Jun 17, 2019 - 11:23

McDonald’s Korea said Monday that it is recruiting 120 administrative managers who will work at its some 420 restaurants nationwide.

According to the fast-food chain, applicants will go through the document screening, interview and practical assessment in a restaurant environment. Successful candidates will take training course as trainees and will be dispatched to stores from August. 

The new managers will be given opportunities for promotion to general manager of the store or regional manager, as well as to work at headquarters, according to McDonald’s Korea. 

“McDonald’s has a culture that believes that business growth is based on human. We hope that it will be a good chance for those who want to become franchise industry experts,” said a McDonald’s Korea official. 

McDonalds’s Korea employees promote the recruitment of administrative managers at a McDonald’s restaurant in downtown Seoul on Monday. (McDonald’s Korea)

Application is available at official website of McDonald’s Korea at www.mcdonalds.co.kr and other recruitment websites including Job Korea and Saramin until June 26. 

By Kim Da-sol (ddd@heraldcorp.com)


