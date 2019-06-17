Meghan and Harry release Father’s Day photo of baby Archie

WORLD

LONDON — Prince Harry and Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex have released a photograph of their 6-week-old son Archie for Father’s Day.



The sepia-toned photo, posted Sunday on the royal couple’s Instagram feed, shows the baby cradled in Harry’s arms and clutching his father’s finger.







In this undated photo issued by Britain`s Prince Harry Duke and Duchess of Sussex of their six-week-old son Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor that they shared on their Instagram account @SussexRoyal to mark Father`s Day, Sunday June 16, 2019. Prince Harry and Meghan Duchess of Sussex are celebrating their first Father`s Day together with their son Archie, by sharing this new sepia toned image showing Prince Harry holding Archie, on their royal Instagram account. (The Duke and Duchess of Sussex/@SussexRoyal via AP)

The post is captioned: “Happy Father’s Day! And wishing a very special first Father’s Day to The Duke of Sussex.”The couple posted a picture of the baby’s feet when Mother’s Day was celebrated in the United States last month to mark Meghan’s first as a mom.The baby hadn’t yet been born when the UK had its Mother’s Day this year.Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor was born on May 6 and is seventh in line to the British throne. (AP)