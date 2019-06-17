Bong Joon-ho's 'Parasite' wins Sydney Film Festival top prize

ENTERTAINMENT

South Korean director Bong Joon-ho's "Parasite" has grabbed the Sydney Film Prize, the main award of the 2019 Sydney Film Festival, according to the festival's homepage Monday.







Bong Joon-ho (Reuters)

The awarding of the AUD60,000 ($41,288) cash prize, which took place during the festival's closing ceremony at the State Theatre in Sydney on Sunday (local time), follows the tragicomedy's winning of the prestigious Palme D'Or at Cannes in late May."'Parasite' has an outrageous disregard for genre conventions.... It is tender and brutal, beautiful and harsh, funny and tragic, and a masterwork in its exploration of class," Jury president John Maynard said.The family satire will be released in Australia on June 27.Bong's action-adventure film "Okja" was screened as the closing film at the 2017 SFF. (Yonhap)