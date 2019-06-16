LKP calls for hearing on economy to resume parliament

NATIONAL

(Yonhap)

The main opposition Liberty Korea Party has reiterated its call for a public hearing on the country’s economic situation Sunday, giving a de facto ultimatum amid a prolonged standoff at the National Assembly.“Before reviewing the extra budget, we need to pinpoint the causes of economic crisis through a public hearing,” Liberty Korea Party Floor Leader Rep. Na Kyung-won said in a statement.A key sticking point is whether to hold a public hearing on economic issues.The Liberty Korea Party has insisted on holding the hearing to question the government over what it calls the country’s economic crisis. The ruling Democratic Party has refused this demand and accused the main opposition party of using the issue to suit its political agenda.“We need to know whether (the current economic crisis) is due to external conditions as the government said, or whether there are some problems in policies, such as the income-led growth, to find out how to fix it,” she said, calling for the hearing and adding that it is her final suggestion.Officials from the Liberty Korea Party, Democratic Party and minor opposition Bareunmirae Party held behind-the-scenes discussions to narrow their differences over the weekend, as they are under growing pressure to end the parliamentary impasse and normalize its operations.“It is physically not right to hold the hearing to check on the Moon Jae-in administration’s economic policies and review the extra budget based on the situation in which we should urgently pass the extra budget,” Rep. Park Chan-dae of the Democratic Party was quoted as saying.There were expectations for the parties to reach a deal Sunday.Na said the Liberty Korea Party would discuss the next steps if the deal was not reached.Even when the parliament opens, however, further political wrangling is expected as the Liberty Korea Party opposes the government-proposed 6.7 trillion won extra budget, as well as bills -- on issues including judiciary reform -- that the Democratic Party and other minor opposition parties put on the fast track.On the extra budget, Na denounced the proposal as “financial populism” and argued the budget fails to include plans to boost economy.“Looking closely into the extra budget, it does not include (money) for proper disaster recovery or economic stimulation,” she said. “Passing this kind of extra budget, it is a dereliction of duty as a parliament and as a representative of the Korean people.”(laeticia.ock@heraldcorp.com)