Hyundai Motor Group chief calls for global effort toward ‘hydrogen economy’

BUSINESS

Chung Eui-sun, Hyundai Motor Group executive vice chairman, called for world leaders to take action for the hydrogen-focused energy transition during the Group of 20 meeting of environment and energy ministers Saturday.



Chung, who co-chairs the Hydrogen Council, was invited to exchange views on the global energy paradigm and to analyze the role and possibilities of hydrogen energy, Hyundai Motor Group said Sunday. The council comprising some 60 companies is a global CEO-level initiative for global hydrogen deployment, which kicked off at the 2017 World Economic Forum.



During a luncheon in Japan’s Nagano for environment and energy ministers from some 20 countries and global CEOs attending this year’s G-20 minister-level meeting, Chung addressed the need to turn to hydrogen to reduce carbon dioxide emissions and prevent global warming.





Hyundai Motor Group Executive Vice Chairman Chung Eui-sun speaks during a luncheon hosted by the Hydrogen Council as part of the G-20 meeting for environment and energy ministers in Nagano, Japan, Saturday. (Hyundai Motor Group)