S. Korea keeps membership on UN economic-social council

By Yonhap
  • Published : Jun 15, 2019 - 12:13
  • Updated : Jun 15, 2019 - 12:13

South Korea has been reelected as a member of a UN council in charge of economic and social issues, a position it has held since 2008, the foreign ministry said Saturday.

South Korea received membership on the Economic and Social Council (ECOSOC) from 2020 to 2022 in a vote at a UN general meeting Friday, the ministry said. It marks the country's eighth successive entry on the 54-member council.

A total of 18 countries were elected to be members for the next three years in the latest election. 

(Yonhap)


The ECOSOC is a UN body responsible for overseeing world economic and social issues that range from human rights and development to crimes and drugs.

"We will continue our efforts to contribute to discussions on economic, social and developmental issues of the UN and the international community," the ministry said in a release. (Yonhap)


