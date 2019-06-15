NK media says inter-Korean declarations are milestones for peace, prosperity

NATIONAL

(Yonhap)

North Korean media outlets said Saturday inter-Korean agreements signed last year are milestones for peace and prosperity of the Korean Peninsula, celebrating the 19th anniversary of a joint declaration signed by the two Koreas at their first-ever summit.The North's main newspaper, the Rodong Sinmun, said the June 15 declaration signed by then South Korean President Kim Dae-jung and North Korean leader Kim Jong-il in 2000 was a landmark event in the country's unification history.It said the three inter-Korean summits held between leader Kim Jong-un and South Korean President Moon Jae-in, following the 2000 declaration, opened a new era on the peninsula and made a strong foundation for peace and security in the region.A North Korean propaganda outlet, Uriminzokkiri, also carried similar articles, calling for a more prompt implementation of the latest agreements."The Panmunjom Declaration and the September Pyongyang Joint Declaration ... are milestones for peace, prosperity and unification that reflect the nation's collective opinion," the propaganda website said.The media outlets, however, stayed silent on Moon's speech at the Swedish parliament Friday, where he called on North Korea to resume dialogue and take substantive denuclearization steps.In the speech, Moon said Pyongyang should prove its nuclear-free Korea commitment through action to gain the trust of the international community, stressing that "dialogue, not nuclear arms" will keep North Korea secure. (Yonhap)