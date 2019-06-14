NATIONAL

Vehicles, equipment of new US rotational unit arrive in S. Korea: Eighth Army

Vehicles and other equipment of a new rotational US Army unit have arrived in South Korea to replace its predecessor set to complete a nine-month mission here, the Eighth Army said Friday.

The assets of the 3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team (ABCT), 1st Cavalry Division, based at Fort Hood, Texas, arrived at a port in the southeastern port city of Busan on Wednesday for a mission in support of the 2nd Infantry Division.

It will replace the 3rd ABCT, 1st Armored Division based at Fort Bliss, Texas.

"This is the seventh rotational ABCT to serve in Korea. The noticeable difference this rotation is the large number of heavy tracked vehicles," Col. Joseph R. Morrow, the chief of Eighth Army G4 Sustainment, said.

"This added complexity gives our soldiers the opportunity to maintain skills in shipping and safely moving large-scale equipment," the official added.

The 3rd ABCT, 1st Armored Division will take part of its equipment to the US while its replacement will bring some of its equipment here. Included in the equipment departing Korea are M1 Abrams tanks and M2 Bradley infantry fighting vehicles.

(Yonhap)