[Breaking] Yang Min-suk steps down as YG CEO

By Korea Herald
  • Published : Jun 14, 2019 - 18:36
  • Updated : Jun 14, 2019 - 18:36

Yang Min-suk, the brother of YG Entertainment’s founder and chief producer Yang Hyun-suk, who also served as the label’s CEO, stepped down from his post Friday, announcing his decision in an emailed statement.

In the statement, the former YG CEO said he wished his “decision (to resign) will bring about the start of new, positive changes for YG Entertainment.”


Yang Min-suk (Yonhap)

Earlier in the afternoon, his brother also announced his decision to step down from all his posts at at the agency.

By The Korea Herald (khnews@hearldcorp.com)



