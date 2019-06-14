[Breaking] Yang Min-suk steps down as YG CEO

NATIONAL

Yang Min-suk, the brother of YG Entertainment’s founder and chief producer Yang Hyun-suk, who also served as the label’s CEO, stepped down from his post Friday, announcing his decision in an emailed statement.



In the statement, the former YG CEO said he wished his “decision (to resign) will bring about the start of new, positive changes for YG Entertainment.”







Yang Min-suk (Yonhap)