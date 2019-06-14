Go to Mobile Version

CGV Arthouse kicks off ‘Cinema Adult Vacation’ in July

By Shim Woo-hyun
  • Published : Jun 14, 2019 - 18:03
  • Updated : Jun 14, 2019 - 18:03

CGV, the country’s largest multiplex operator, will kick off an event featuring films exclusively for adult viewers from July 11-24 at CGV Arthouse branches, which focus on arthouse and indie films. 

(CGV)

“Cinema Adult Vacation” will introduce 17 films, ranging from classic horror movies, such as “The Exorcist” and “The Omen,” to zombie film “28 Days later.” 

Some of the films will be screened here for the first time, including Jim Jarmusch’s “The Dead Don’t Die,” which opened this year’s Cannes Film Festival; horror film “Midsommar” (2019) by director Ari Aster; and another horror film, “Nightmare Cinema,” a collaboration of five famous horror film directors -- Joe Dante, Mick Garris, David Slade, Ryuhei Kitamura and Alejandro Brugues.

“Under the Silver Lake,” a 2018 American neo-noir mystery film, will also be screened for the first time here.

Tickets will be available starting Thursday on CGV’s official website and mobile application.

By Shim Woo-hyun(ws@heraldcorp.com)


