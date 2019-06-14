CGV Arthouse kicks off ‘Cinema Adult Vacation’ in July

|(CGV)
“Cinema Adult Vacation” will introduce 17 films, ranging from classic horror movies, such as “The Exorcist” and “The Omen,” to zombie film “28 Days later.”
Some of the films will be screened here for the first time, including Jim Jarmusch’s “The Dead Don’t Die,” which opened this year’s Cannes Film Festival; horror film “Midsommar” (2019) by director Ari Aster; and another horror film, “Nightmare Cinema,” a collaboration of five famous horror film directors -- Joe Dante, Mick Garris, David Slade, Ryuhei Kitamura and Alejandro Brugues.
“Under the Silver Lake,” a 2018 American neo-noir mystery film, will also be screened for the first time here.
Tickets will be available starting Thursday on CGV’s official website and mobile application.
By Shim Woo-hyun(ws@heraldcorp.com)