Go to Mobile Version

NATIONAL

LATEST NEWS

[News Briefs] Thai teen detained for attempting to smuggle meth

By Kim Arin
  • Published : Jun 13, 2019 - 17:03
  • Updated : Jun 13, 2019 - 17:07

An 18-year-old from Thailand has been detained for attempting to smuggle large quantities of methamphetamine and yaba -- a mix of methamphetamine and caffeine -- into the country.

According to Busan District Prosecutors’ Office and Busan Main Customs on Thursday, the teenager was detained for violating the narcotics law.

Prosecutors said the suspect arrived at Gimhae International Airport on a plane from Thailand on June 2, carrying 1 kilogram of meth and 14,118 yaba tablets in her luggage.

Authorities are investigating the possibility of a larger illicit drug trafficking ring being involved.

The prosecutors display confiscated yaba pills and methamphetamine. (Busan District Prosecutors` Office, Yonhap)

By Kim Arin (arin@heraldcorp.com)


The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation

Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.

Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager : Yang Sung-jin
Tel : 02.727.0114