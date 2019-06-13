[News Briefs] Thai teen detained for attempting to smuggle meth

According to Busan District Prosecutors’ Office and Busan Main Customs on Thursday, the teenager was detained for violating the narcotics law.
Prosecutors said the suspect arrived at Gimhae International Airport on a plane from Thailand on June 2, carrying 1 kilogram of meth and 14,118 yaba tablets in her luggage.
Authorities are investigating the possibility of a larger illicit drug trafficking ring being involved.
|The prosecutors display confiscated yaba pills and methamphetamine. (Busan District Prosecutors` Office, Yonhap)
By Kim Arin (arin@heraldcorp.com)