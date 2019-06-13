Mirae Asset hosts Global ETF forum

(From left) Mirae Asset Global ETF Division head Yun Joo-young, BetaShares CEO Alex Vynokur, Horizons ETFs CEO Steve Hawkins, Global X CEO Luis Berruga, Mirae Asset head of Asia and Hong Kong ETF Cho Wan-youn and Mirae Asset ETF Solutions Director Choi Seung-hyun. (Mirae Asset Global)