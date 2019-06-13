Mirae Asset hosts Global ETF forum

The 2019 Mirae Asset Global ETF Rally was held June 7-8 in Seoul and Hongcheon, located about 100 kilometers northeast of the capital city.
|(From left) Mirae Asset Global ETF Division head Yun Joo-young, BetaShares CEO Alex Vynokur, Horizons ETFs CEO Steve Hawkins, Global X CEO Luis Berruga, Mirae Asset head of Asia and Hong Kong ETF Cho Wan-youn and Mirae Asset ETF Solutions Director Choi Seung-hyun. (Mirae Asset Global)
The participants included Australia-based ETF manager BetaShares CEO Alex Vynokur, Canada’s Horizon ETFs CEO Steve Hawkins, US-based Global X CEO Luis Berruga, and Mirae Asset Global head of Asia and Hong Kong ETF Cho Wan-youn.
Mirae Asset Global ETF Division head Yun Joo-young was also a panel member, discussing strategies to build a strong global portfolio based on 340 ETFs around the world worth around $32.7 billion.
Since its foray into the market with the Tiger ETF product in 2006, Mirae Asset Global has been offering an array of products with various themes, that could help build a colorful portfolio.
It has been expanding the scope of its global business through its acquisition of Horizon and Betashare in 2011. The firm also acquired Global X last year, which had received attention for dabbling in previously unexplored ETF strategies.
On top of it, Mirae Asset Global is eyeing emerging markets and listed an ETF product in Bogota, Colombia, in 2012, the first Asian asset manager to introduce such a product in Latin America.
By Jung Min-kyung (mkjung@heraldcorp.com)