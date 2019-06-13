[News Briefs] Police investigate death of ex-husband murder suspect’s stepson

Koh’s stepson, 4, died March 2 at her and her current husband’s home in Cheongju, North Chungcheong Province. In the investigation that followed, Koh’s husband told police he found his son dead next to him when he woke up in the morning. Koh said she had slept in another room.
|Police escort the suspect to Jeju Dongbu Police Station on June 6. (Yonhap)
While the cause of the child’s death has yet to be identified, the National Forensic Service’s autopsy revealed he likely died from suffocation.
Cheongju Sangdang Police Station said Wednesday they are performing digital forensic analyses on cellphones and a desktop computer they collected from the couple’s home.
The police said it’s “hard to presume (the son’s death) is a murder case at this point.”
Koh is suspected of murdering and dismembering her former husband, surnamed Kang, 36, on May 25 on Jeju Island and disposing of the body parts in three different locations.
By Kim Arin (arin@heraldcorp.com)