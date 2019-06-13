[Travel Bits] Festivals, sights across Korea

LIFE&STYLE

Launched in 1985, the long-running Everland Rose Festival opens every year in May. This year it continues until Sunday. At a 20,000-square-meter rose garden, visitors can see various kinds of flowers while enjoying the amusement park.It is held inside Everland, South Korea’s largest theme park, in Yongin, Gyeonggi Province, and is open to visitors of all ages.To find out more, including admission fees and how to get there, visit everland.com for information in Korean, English, Japanese or Chinese.Jeonju Hanok Village is holding the “Walk With a King” tour every Saturday through Oct. 26, with the exception of Aug. 3 and 8.Each tour is open to up to 100 people. A guide will take you around the beautiful city of Jeonju, including a spot that offers a special view of the Gyeonggijeon Shrine.Admission fees are 10,000 won per person and the hours are 8 p.m. to 9:40 p.m. Tours are open to visitors of all ages.For more information in Korean, English, Japanese or Chinese, call the travel hotline at 1330.Every June, the village of Eocheon-ri within Goseong-gun, South Gyeongsang Province, and the surrounding areas are covered with purple lavender fields. This time of year, many local and international visitors go there for the annual Goseong Lavender Festival.The event runs through June 23 from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m., and is free of charge.The festival is open to visitors of all ages.For more information in Korean, English, Japanese or Chinese, call the travel hotline at 1330. The homepage (www.lavenderfarm.co.kr) is only in Korean.The Herb Island Lighting & Illumination Festival features a romantic ambiance created by lighting. It comprises a pink wish tunnel, sparkling buildings, the Santa Village, photo zones and other twinkling places for visitors to enjoy.It continues until Oct. 31, and fees are 6,000 won per person.The festival is open to visitors of all ages.For more information in Korean, English or Chinese, visit www.herbisland.co.kr.The Daejeon Saturday Festival offers things to eat, things to see, things to enjoy, things to buy and things to play.It runs every Saturday until Oct. 5 from 6 p.m. to 11 p.m.Attractions include the Daejeon Jungang Market (open at night only during the festival), the Sky Road EDM party, flea markets, street events, DJing, outdoor clubs and food trucks.It is open to visitors of all ages.For more information in Korean, English, Japanese or Chinese, call the travel hotline at 1330.