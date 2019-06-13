[Around the Hotels] Packages and promotions

LIFE&STYLE

Grand Hyatt Seoul introduces the how, new vegan burger at its poolside barbecue station.The Beyond Burger vegan patty that is nearly indistinguishable from meat comes with vegan cheddar cheese, vegan mayo and a variety of fresh vegetables. It is made from 100 percent plant-based ingredients.Listed on the Grab & Go menu offered at the poolside barbecue station, the burger can be ordered alongside other salads, sandwiches and low-calorie options. There are also hotdogs, burgers and desserts such as tiramisu and bingsu.The Grab & Go menu will be available until the end of September. For more information, call Grand Hyatt Seoul at (02) 799-8495.Haevichi Hotel & Resort Jeju presents an all-inclusive package for the summer.Staying in a Superior Room, guests can access the swimming pool, enjoy barbecue dining at the grill restaurant and have unlimited coffee at the cafe within the property.The deal is available to those who reserve for two or more nights at the price of 520,000 won for the hotel and 580,000 won for the resort. The package will be available until the end of August.For more information or reservations, call Haevichi Hotel & Resort Jeju at (064) 780-8000.Park Hyatt Seoul offers the Summer at the Park package for guests looking for an easy staycation.The package includes breakfast at the hotel’s Italian dining restaurant Cornerstone, drinks and snacks at The Timber House, a 25 percent discount for room service and all the restaurants within the hotel property and a 20 percent discount for spa service.The packed deal costs from 345,000 won and will be available in July and August.If reserved through the official Hyatt website or mobile application, welcome snack will be provided in the room. Park Suite room is available at discounted price of 425,000 won during the early bird promotion period until June 23.For more information, call Park Hyatt Seoul at (02) 2016-1100.JW Marriott Seoul presents the JW Luxury Suite Moments package for guests looking for a private party space.The package includes five hours of use of the hotel’s Ambassador Penthouse or Business Suite. Rooms come prepared with finger foods, desserts, wine, beer and other drinks. Each guest will receive hand cream from the hotel, and a bottle of perfume will be given for each room.The Ambassador Penthouse allows a maximum of eight guests at 3.3 million won, while the Business Suite allows six guests at 550,000 won.For more information or reservations, call JW Marriott Seoul Square at (02) 6282-6282.Novotel Ambassador Seoul Dongdaemun Hotel & Residence’s all-day dining restaurant Food Exchange presents the Seafood Market promotion.The buffet station offers seafood and vegetable cooked in seiro-mushi style, referring to the Japanese method of steam cooking in bamboo tray steamers. Also, fresh seafood will be prepared with varieties of sashimi and sushi.Apart from seafood, there will also be pasta, grilled barbecue and Korean food. Australian tenderloin, paired with mushroom ragu, will be served for each person.The exchange is available until June 30 at weekday dinner, weekends and public holidays at the price of 85,000 won per person.For more information, call Food Exchange at (02) 3425-8100.