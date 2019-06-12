N. Korea sends flowers, condolence letter for late first lady’s funeral

Kim Yo-jong, the younger sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, will deliver the message written in her brother’s name, for the funeral of late Lee, who is known for her own efforts and support for peace and inter-Korean reconciliation efforts of her husband -- former President Kim Dae-jung.
|In this March 2, 2019, file photo, Kim Yo-jong, sister of North Korea's leader Kim Jong-un attends a wreath-laying ceremony at Ho Chi Minh Mausoleum in Hanoi, Vietnam. (AP-Yonhap)
To send condolences, the North proposed to meet with South Korean officials responsible for the matter at the border village of Panmunjom at 5 p.m. Wednesday.
Pyongyang notified the plan to Seoul through the inter-Korean liaison office in the North’s border town of Kaesong, according to the ministry.
South Korea’s National Security Office Director Chung Eui-yong, Vice Unification Minister Suh Ho and the Party for Democracy and Peace’s Rep. Park Jie-won will meet Yo-jong at Panmunjom.
Whether North Korea would dispatch high-level delegations to the South is the focus of attention as the regime has been doing so when a person who contributed greatly to the improvement of relations between the two Koreas died in the past.
Lee passed away Monday at the age of 97 after battling liver cancer.
By Park Han-na (hnpark@heraldcorp.com)