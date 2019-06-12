QM6 most popular midsized gasoline SUV in Korea

BUSINESS

Renault Samsung's QM6

Renault Samsung’s QM6 GDe has hit record-high sales in the country’s midsized gasoline sport utility vehicle category, retaining its top position since its launch in 2017, data showed Wednesday.According to the Korea Automobile Manufacturers Association, the carmaker sold a total of 41,191 units of QM6 GDe from September 2017 to April, which accounts for 61.2 percent of the total sales of midsized gasoline SUVs sold here in three years.The automaker said as another 2,050 units were released in May, accumulated sales of some 43,000 units of QM6 GDe is the largest number in the category of midsize gasoline SUVs.Compared to competitors, monthly sales of QM6 GDe were at least 1.9 times to 6.9 times higher than similar-size gasoline SUVs.The company said an average of 3,181 QM6 GDe’s were sold from January to April. It cited the model’s popularity to its economic efficiency, along with a sleek design, sedan-like quietness, intuitive interior technology and improved fuel efficiency at 11.7 kilometers per liter based on the 17- and 18-inch tire wheels. The vehicle’s standard trim costs 24.8 million won ($20,980).By Kim Da-sol (ddd@heraldcorp.com)