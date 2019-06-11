Go to Mobile Version

LG considers selling stakes in IT arm

By Yonhap
  • Published : Jun 11, 2019 - 20:29
  • Updated : Jun 11, 2019 - 20:29

South Korea's major family-controlled conglomerate LG Group said Tuesday it is currently considering selling stakes in its information technology (IT) arm LG CNS.

"We plan to sell LG CNS to beef up competitiveness, although nothing in detail has been decided yet," an official from LG Group said.
 
The sale apparently comes in response to the Fair Trade Commission's move to bolster regulations against intra-affiliate trades of family-controlled business groups, market watchers said.

Companies at which 20 percent or more of shares are owned by controlling families are subject to tougher regulations. The upcoming measure includes affiliates in which more than 50 percent of shares are owned by such firms.

Accordingly, LG needs to sell more than 35 percent of its stakes in LG CNS to avoid the new regulations. (Yonhap)


