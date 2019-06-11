Korean Literature Showcase hopes to pave way for ‘K-literature’ trend

Organized by the Korean Culture and Information Service, the event, launched last year, aims to introduce and promote Korean literature to other parts of the world.
|Poster image for Korean Literature Showcase (Korean Culture and Information Service)
This year, 10 overseas publishers from 10 countries who are interested in publishing translations of Korean literature are participating. Around 30 local writers, critics and translators are to attend the event.
Among the highlights of the event are the workshops set for June 19 and 20. Publishers and translators, both domestic and foreign, will discuss Korean literature’s international popularity.
The workshops will also touch on cooperation between publishing companies and translators, and how female writers are leading the “K-literature” trend.
On June 18 and 19, public readings will be held at Choi Ina Books at Seolleung, southern Seoul, featuring excerpts from Korean works of literature in Korean and other languages.
A roundtable talk is also scheduled, with a total of eight Korean poets and writers participating.
Mentoring sessions for English, French, Russian and Chinese translators, a talk on copyright issues, and visits to the Korean Literature Translation Institute and Paju Book City are scheduled.
For more information, check the Korea Literature Translation Institute’s website at www.ltikorea.or.kr.
By Im Eun-byel (silverstar@heraldcorp.com)