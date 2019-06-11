Road trip event by SK Energy rakes in youth participation

The SK Oilro Pass is a 200,000 won ($170) gas charging card by SK Energy that can be used at some 3,600 SK gas stations nationwide.
To be given out to 1,000 winning candidates with the most inspirational road trip ideas, each petrol card is enough to power a 5-day trip on the road, the company said.
|Models promote SK Oilro Pass event (SK Energy)
SK Oilro Pass event kicked off on June 5 and immediately picked up traction from holiday-goers planning domestic road trips.
The pass was the most searched-for word among those in 20s on Korea’s portal site Naver on June 6, a day after the event launched.
Those interested can enter names up to June 25 at sk-oilro.co.kr. The event requires the applicant’s Instagram handle and mobile number.
Winners will be announced in two batches of 500 on June 20 and July 1. The lucky persons can use their gas card from July 15 to Aug. 31 for five consecutive days from the first day of use.
Gas prices rose across Korea on May 7 after the fuel duty reduction rate fell from the previous 15 percent to 7 percent. Gasoline prices rose 65 won per liter, diesel rose 46 won and LPG and butane gas rose 16 won.
By Lim Jeong-yeo (kaylalim@heraldcorp.com)