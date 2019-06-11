YouTube blocks preteen users from livestreaming

BUSINESS

(Screen grab of YouTube Ttiye)

(Screen capture of official blog of YouTube Korea)

YouTube has updated its safety guidelines to restrict creators below the age of 13 from livestreaming without adult supervision.YouTube Korea said Friday on its official blog that it is blocking preteen users from livestreaming without being accompanied by an adult. The change had been announced on the company’s global blog on June 3.“When it comes to kids, we take an extra cautious approach towards our enforcement and we’re always making improvements to our protections,” YouTube said.YouTube said its platform has never been for kids under 13, and each week it terminates thousands of accounts used by minors.To prohibit the exploitation of minors, the company also censors videos, removing more than 800,000 videos for violating its child safety policies in the first quarter of this year. The majority of such videos had less than 10 views before they were deleted.In March, YouTube began to disable the comments section below videos featuring people under 13. The comments section of tens of millions of videos on the platform have since been disabled, the company said in Friday’s statement.By Choi Ji-won (jwc@heraldcorp.com)